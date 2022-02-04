After Ashes debacle, Graham Thorpe becomes third member from team management to be sacked; Joe Root to continue as England Test captain

England's Assistant coach Graham Thorpe on Friday has become the third member of the team management to be sacked after the Ashes debacle last month.

In a press release, the ECB said, "Graham Thorpe has left his position as England Men’s Assistant Coach."

Andrew Strauss, Interim Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket, thanked Thorpe “for his work over many years on the England coaching staff".

Thorpe said, “I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life.”

On Thursday, head coach Chris Silverwood was sacked.

An ECB statement said, "Chris Silverwood has left his role as England Men's Head Coach. Interim arrangements for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies will be announced in due course."

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison termed Silverwood as a man of great integrity, adding that cricketers and support staff enjoyed working with him. "During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with," said Harrison.

"Under Chris, England men's white-ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka. He has led the England men's team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude," he added.

On the same day, England's disastrous Ashes campaign claimed its first victim with ECB announcing the departure of Ashley Giles as managing director of men's cricket. Giles left after three years in the role during which the England men's team became 50-over world champions and are currently ranked the world's best T20I side, second in ODIs, and fourth in Tests.

“I’m extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men’s cricket over the last three years. Under his leadership the teams have scored some notable results, most memorably the dramatic victory in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, while dealing with some of the most challenging times English cricket has ever been through," said Tom Harrison.

Meanwhile, Joe Root will continue as captain of the England men's Test team, Andrew Strauss confirmed on Friday. "Having spoken to him, it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to taking this England cricket team forward. He has got incredible motivation and energy to do that," Sky Sports quoted the former England skipper as saying.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:47 PM IST