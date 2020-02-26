After a long wait, Bangladesh taste Test victory in 450 days; crush Zimbabwe

Mushfiqur Rahim set up the win with his unbeaten 203 as the hosts declared their innings on 560 for six on Monday, in response to Zimbabwe's 265.

Mominul struck his first century as Test captain with a 132 and put on 222 runs with Mushfiqur to set the tone for his team's dominance.

"Everyone did well, and I am happy for the team. We tried to put up a big score and we were able to get that," said Mominul, who became captain in November.

"I don't think it is a difficult start to my captaincy career," he added. "Yes, we have to win more matches but we will do better."

Taijul took the final wicket of Charlton Tshuma with his left-arm orthodox as the home side celebrated only their second innings victory.

Taijul began the victory push for Bangladesh on the fourth day when he sent back Kevin Kasuza for 10 in the sixth over of the morning session.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 560 for 6 declared (Rahim 203*, Haque 132) beat Zimbabwe 265 (Ervine 107, Hasan 4-70, Jayed 4-71) and 189 (Ervine 43, Hasan 5-82, Islam 4-78) by an innings and 106 runs