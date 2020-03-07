After 260 first-class matches and 19,410 runs, Wasim Jaffer decides to hang up his boots

Making his first-class debut in the 1996-97 season, India's former opener Wasim Jaffer has decided to hand up his boots from all formats of the game with a career of 260 FC matches and 19,410 runs.

The 42-year-old Jaffer has played 31 Tests and scored 1,944 runs with an average of 34.11. He has five centuries and 11 fifties in the longest format, with 212 as his highest score.

"First of all, I would like to thank The Almighty Allah, who gave me the talent to play this beautiful game. I'd like to also thank my family - my parents and brothers for encouraging me to pursue the sport as a profession and my wife, who left a cosy life of England to create a lovely home for our children and me," he said in a statement.