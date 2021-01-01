Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's post about his mom and dad will leave you in tears

For the uninitiated, Rashid lost his father in December 2018 and his mother in June 2020.

"Today I lost the most important person in my life, father-the everlasting. Now I know why you always asked me to be strong, because you knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my I miss you," the 22-year-old year had tweeted after the loss of his father.

His mother had passed away after a prolonged illness. "I regret to inform you that my mother passed away and I will be not having her prayers and best wishes anymore. My family and I are going through a difficult and extraordinary hard time. Please keep my mother in your prayers. May Allah rest her soul in peace," Rashid had written on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the leg-spinner was recently named the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade and also featured in the T20I Team of the decade. After the recognition, Rashid expressed gratitude and promised his fans "some more good performances" in the future. "So great full to be named in t20 decade team and being the t20 decade bowler. Thanks, everyone for your love and support throughout my career so far. Hopefully will have some more good memories and performances in the future LOVE YOU ALL," Rashid tweeted.