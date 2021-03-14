Aditya Tare, Prithvi Shaw guide Mumbai to their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title

New Delhi: Brilliant knocks of 118 and 73 respectively from Aditya Tare and captain Prithvi Shaw on Sunday helped Mumbai win their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title as they defeated Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the final here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shaw finished the season as the leading run-getter in the tournament with a total tally of 827 runs.

Chasing 313, Mumbai got off to a fantastic start as openers Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 89 runs inside the first nine overs. The onslaught saw the Mumbai skipper going past the 50-run mark and he also became the first player to score more than 800 runs in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, Uttar Pradesh stormed right back as Shivam Mavi dismissed Shaw (73) in the 10 over of the innings.

Soon after, Jaiswal (29) was also sent back to the pavilion by Shivam Sharma and Mumbai was reduced to 127/2 in the 15th over. Shams Mulani then joined Aditya Tare in the middle and the duo retrieved the innings by stitching an 88-run stand for the third wicket.

With just 98 runs away from the target, Mumbai ended up losing the wicket of Mulani (36) as he was dismissed by Yash Dayal in the 31st over the innings. However, Tare continued from the other end as he went on to register his maiden List-A hundred. Shivam Dube also played a 42-run cameo and in the end, Mumbai walked away with a six-wicket victory with 51 balls to spare.

Earlier, Madhav Kaushik and Akshdeep Nath played knocks of 158 and 55 respectively as Uttar Pradesh registered 312/4 in the allotted 50 overs. Kaushik's unbeaten 158-run knock is the most number of runs scored by a batsman in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Opting to bat, Uttar Pradesh got off to a great start as openers Samarth Singh and Madhav Kaushik put on 122 runs for the first wicket. Both openers registered half-centuries and the side was looking set to register a big score on the board.

However, Mumbai stormed back into the match as they dismissed Samarth (55) and Karan Sharma (0) in quick succession, reducing Uttar Pradesh to 123/2. Samarth was dismissed by Prashant Solanki while Karan was sent back to the dressing room by Tanush Kotian. Priyam Garg managed to score just 21 runs and the hopes of Uttar Pradesh posting a good total relied heavily on Kaushik. Akshdeep Nath joined Kaushik in the middle and the duo kept the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. Kaushik brought up his century in the 41st over of the innings.

Akshdeep and Kaushik went berserk in the final few overs and the duo collected runs at a brisk pace, helping Uttar Pradesh to post 312 which eventually didn't prove to be enough.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 312/4 (Madhav Kaushik 158*, Akshdeep Nath 55, Tanush Kotian 2-54); Mumbai 315/4 (Aditya Tare 118*, Prithvi Shaw 73, Shivam Sharma 1-71).