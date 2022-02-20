Adani Group set to buy team in UAE T20 League after failed bid for a new IPL team: Reports

The Adani Group was one of the business houses to have unsuccessfully bid for a team in the IPL in October last year.

Despite bidding a staggering INR 5,100 crore each for acquiring both Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises, the Gautam Adani-owned group could not make the final cut.

However, according to a report by CricBuzz, Asia’s richest man has decided to invest in a foreign franchise team. The report further states that all team owners of that foreign league are eminent personalities.

The Adani Group are shifting their focus towards a franchise cricket league, the UAE T20 League which the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has been planning to launch for quite a while. The league was initially set to be launched in January-February this year but the organisers had to put all the planning on hold indefinitely due to the third wave of Covid-19.

The report states that the negotiations between the ECB and the Adani Group are at an advanced stage, and the officials of the Gautam Adani-promoted venture have confirmed the agreement between both parties that is expected to be signed by next week.

At the same time, it has also been reported that the league has signed a 10-year deal with ZEE Group as their official broadcaster for a sum of $120 million.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:29 PM IST