Adam Gilchrist shares cryptic post amid 'frightening' COVID-19 numbers in India, asks IPL important distraction?

While India reports massive surge in the COVID-19 cases, the 14th edition of Indian Premier League is being conducted smoothly without any obstrcution amid the pandemic outbreak. However, this time the massive T20 league has not allowed audience in a bid to avoid the spread of virus. Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman and IPL winner Adam Gilchrist has shared a cryptic post about the alarming situation in India. Previously former Pakistani cricketers Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar extended support to India in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

Expressing solidarity to the people of India due to the emergence of second wave of covid, Gilchrist during the clash between Rajasthan Royal and Kolkata Knigh Riders in Mumbai highlighted the 'frightening Covid numbers' across the nation.