Adam Gilchrist shares cryptic post amid 'frightening' COVID-19 numbers in India, asks IPL important distraction?

While India reports massive surge in the COVID-19 cases, the 14th edition of Indian Premier League is being conducted smoothly without any obstrcution amid the pandemic outbreak. However, this time the massive T20 league has not allowed audience in a bid to avoid the spread of virus. Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman and IPL winner Adam Gilchrist has shared a cryptic post about the alarming situation in India. Previously former Pakistani cricketers Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar extended support to India in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.
Expressing solidarity to the people of India due to the emergence of second wave of covid, Gilchrist during the clash between Rajasthan Royal and Kolkata Knigh Riders in Mumbai highlighted the 'frightening Covid numbers' across the nation.
Sharing a note worthy tweet, Gilchrist wrote, "Best wishes to all in India Flag of India Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you."
Gilchrist's concerning tweet for the COVID-19 situation in India hogged limelight on the social media. Taking note of the tweet shared by the legendary Australian player, his fans left several supporting responses.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday reportedly recorded at least 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
