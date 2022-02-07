Adam Gilchrist lashes out at Cricket Australia, says ‘Langer is not a Monster he is being portrayed as’

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has lashed out at Cricket Australia (CA) over its handling of the head coach Justin Langer issue, saying the 51-year-old former opener is being “painted as a monster", which is not the case.

Langer stepped down as head coach of the Australian men’s cricket team despite leading the side to its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the UAE and a 4-0 win in the recently-concluded Ashes after he reportedly felt humiliated by CA for offering him only a six-month contract renewal for his efforts.

Reportedly unhappy with the treatment meted out by CA, Langer, whose contract was coming up for renewal in June this year after the month-long series against Pakistan, decided to step down five months before the expiry of his term and not fly out to Pakistan with the team.

Gilchrist, a former teammate of Langer, told sen.com.au on Monday that Langer was the kind of person who would acknowledge his frailties and always work out an amicable solution with players and support staff.

“He’s been painted by some particular people as a monster, that is not Justin Langer," said Gilchrist. “He’ll be the first to admit he has his frailties, he has his areas of weakness, but gee, he’ll sit and look you in the eye and work it out with you.

“So, to be painted as a monster, what sort of effect would that have on you personally and what’s the flow-on effect to your family and the people that are nearest and dearest to you, particularly through a period of time when you’re not nearly understanding what is going on, the consistent innuendo and rumour. I think he stated it perfectly in his resignation letter, honesty, respect, trust, truth performance," added Gilchrist.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:05 PM IST