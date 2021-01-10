Acts of discrimination will not be tolerated: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday reacted strongly to the racist slurs hurled at Indian cricketers during the third Test in Australia, saying such "acts of discrimination will not be tolerated" since racism has no place in sport and society.

Shah denounced the abuses that pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had to endure from a few rowdy fans, who were expelled from the stadium .

"Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I've spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated," Shah tweeted.