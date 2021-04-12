'Absolutely brilliant': Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and others hail Sanju Samson for his sensational century against Punjab Kings

Sanju Samson's magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four runs in their IPL match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Put in to bat, Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul top-scored with 91 off 40 balls while Deepak Hooda smashed 64 off 28.

IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Chasing the mammoth target, Rajasthan Royals could score 217 for 7 in their 20 overs with Samson top-scoring with 119 from 63 balls. The skipper hit 12 fours and seven sixes. He nearly won Rajsthan the match.

Meanwhile, Virendra Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others hailed Sanju Samson for his sensational century.

"One of the GREAT #IPL innings @IamSanjuSamson!!! What a game of cricket ... The IPL is bloody incredible ... no other T20 comp has so many close games ... #India," wrote former England captain Micheal Vaughan.

"When @IamSanjuSamson scores 25 it is a melody. This century is a symphony. An absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around," said commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Check out a few Twitter reactions: