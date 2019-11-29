Abhimanyu Mithun takes 5 wickets in an over as Karnataka thrash Haryana

Surat: Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, openers Devdutt Padikkal and K L Rahul starred as defending champions Karnataka romped into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy after thrashing Haryana by 8 wickets in the first semi-final here on Friday.

The highlight of the match was Mithun (5/39) taking five wickets in an over including a hat-trick and registering his name in the record books.

Mithun became the first bowler in the domestic circuit to claim hat-trick in all the formats.

He had snared a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare (national ODI championship) final against Tamil Nadu earlier this year.

The Karnataka pacer did not have a good time until he bowled his last over where he prevailed over the Haryana batsman.