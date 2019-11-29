Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun takes Five wickets in an over against Haryana

On Wednesday, Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun created history enters in record books as he picks five wickets in an over against Haryana in the semi-final clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Haryana dominated the first innings and were 192 for 3 before Abhimanyu Mithun picked up five wickets in one over. Haryana went from 192/3 to 194/8 in the 20th and Karnataka need Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mithun broke the 80-run partnership between Himanshu Rana and Rahul Tewatia getting both the batsman out on the first two balls of the over. He claimed Sumit Kumar's wicket as his hat-trick after the batsman failed to paddle-sweep the Karnataka bowler.

Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav were the other two victims of Mithun. In the final over Mithun conceeded only couple of runs to restrict Haryana's total below 200.

Earlier Haryana got a good start with Chaitanya Bishnoi blasting a 35-ball 55 followed by Himanshu Rana's exploits in the middle-order. Rana scored 61 off 34 balls, hitting x fours and two sixes.

Mithun ended his spell with the figures of 4-0-39-5.