'Abhi na jaao chod kar': Kedar Jadhav's heartfelt tribute on MS Dhoni's 39th birthday

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday. Dhoni, the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

Dhoni, one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, was allegedly touted to play IPL 2020 as his last tournament. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league was postponed.

Meanwhile, Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate has written a heartfelt letter for his captain on the occasion of his birthday.

In the letter, Jadhav said that every time he sees a lighthouse, it reminds him of Dhoni. "A lighthouse symbolises the way forward, strength and a source of guidance, just like you. You showed a right path to many, guided us through tough times. But, you always stood strong. Just like a lighthouse," wrote Jadhav.

Kedar added that Dhoni has been a friend, a mentor, an idol for many. He further said that he has been playing for the last 15 years still people can't get enough of him. "Entire nation wants to see you smashing the ball again, including me. I can see you standing on the crease...fans chanting Dhoni Dhoni ...You'll finish off the match in style and walk quietly towards the pavilion...and we will be busy storing your face with a wide smile in our teary eyes."

Jadhav finished off the letter with the song: Abhi na jaao chod kar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi (Don't leave now please for my soul is not filled).

Kedar Jadhav posted the letter on Twitter and captioned: "A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni"