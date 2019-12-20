'Abey teri thigh se badi calf hai uski': Virat Kohli brutally trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal known for his deceiving flights on-field, is quite the sensation off the field on Instagram and YouTube. But, the wrist-spinner seems to be that guy in the Indian dressing room who gets trolled quite often.
Recently, he posted a picture with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard. In the picture, he was seen doing an 'uppercut' with Pollard's bat, with the later watching him. Chahal captioned, "10-kilo ka bat, 2.5-kilo ka haath !!" (The bat weighs 10 kg and his hand 2.5 kg)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli brutally trolled his teammate with a comment on the picture. Kohli wrote, "Abey teri thigh se badi calf hai uski." (Pollard's calf is bigger than your thigh)
This isn't the first time Yuzvendra Chahal has been trolled on Instagram. Earlier, Rohit Sharma had also trolled the 29-year-old wrist-spinner.
Chahal had posted a picture promoting a certain shoe brand. Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma mocked him. He wrote, "Shoes bada lag raha hai tere chehre se." (Your shoes are bigger than your face)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)