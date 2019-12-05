Abdul Razzaq mocks, Jasprit Bumrah calling him a ‘baby bowler’

After offering to coach Hardik Pandya to make him ‘world’s best all-rounder’, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has now targeted number one ranked speedster Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a ‘baby bowler’ he would have ‘easily dominated’.

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," Razzaq told Cricket Pakistan.

"After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him," added the 40-year-old, who has played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan.

However, Razzaq was quick to praise Bumrah’s unique, but ‘awkward’ bowling action.

Soon after Razzaq’s needless boasting, Twitter went berserk trolling the former Pakistan all-rounder, as one of the users slammed: “Razzaq is the exact type of batsman Bumrah is born to bully. Pace and bounce,”

“He says he has faced McGrath. Someone show him his H2H record against him?” the twitterati added.

Another user shared a picture of Razzaq getting out to a ‘116 km/hr’-delivery bowled by Munaf Patel in the 2011 WC semi-final.

“After retirement: He is baby in front of me. I could have easily dominated Jaspreet Bumrah. When he was playing: I got out as bowled to Munaf Patel when bowling speed was 116 km/hr," the user mocked.

While another listed him among ‘80 million Pakistanis suffering from psychological, mental illness’. Interestingly, Razzaq in his career has averaged 10 in Test and 13 in ODIs against the legendary Glenn McGrath.