'Abdul Razzaq ban gaya hain Mazzak': Fans hit back at Pakistan all-rounder for calling Bumrah a baby bowler

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq recently mocked Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah in an interview, where he called the Mumbai Indians pacer a "baby bowler.'
"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," Razzaq told Cricket Pakistan.
"After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him," added the 40-year-old, who has played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan.
Soon after Razzaq’s needless boasting, Twitter went berserk trolling the former Pakistan all-rounder with needless comments as followed:-
