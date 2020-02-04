‘Ab toh Aadat si hai’: Virender Sehwag trolls Pak after India thrashes them by 10 wickets by at U-19 Cricket World Cup

The ease with which India beats Pakistan now – when they are forced to play in this political climate – often makes old-timers nostalgic and sad that the two neighbours don’t meet so often.
While India has always bettered Pakistan in ICC tournaments, India has poorer record in ODIs and Tests. Pakistan has beaten India 12 times in Tests, while India has only managed nine victories in 59 encounters.
Meanwhile, in ODIs India has won only 55 times to Pakistan’s 73.
However, the tide has turned in recent years, as evidenced in T20Is and the Under 19 record. In the T20Is, India has beaten Pakistan 8 times out of 10.
Meanwhile, in the Under-19 World Cups India and Pak share a similar record – winning five each. However, India’s four wins came in succession in the 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020 showing a tilt in the balance.
India vs Pak in Under 19 World Cups.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1988- Pakistan won by 68 runs.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1998- India won by 5 wickets.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2002- Pakistan won by 2 wickets.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2004 (Semifinal) - Pakistan won by 5 wickets.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2006 (Final) - Pakistan won by 38 runs.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2010 (Quarterfinal) - Pakistan won by 2 wickets.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2012 (Quarterfinal) - India won by 1 wicket.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2014- India won by 40 runs.
India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2018 (Semifinal) - India won by 203 runs.
India vs Pakistan – U19 World Cup 2020 (semi-final) – India won by 10 wickets.
And a man who was known for his heroics again Pakistan couldn’t contain his joy as he referenced a popular Pakistani rock band and mocked Pakistan by saying: “Ab to aadat si mahi muhkho.
”For the uninitiated, Jal was a popular rock band in Pakistan in the early 2000s, which initially had Atif Aslam as a frontman.
India crush Pakistan
Yashasvi Jaiswal batted like a man among boys while Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis' toe-crushing yorkers as defending champions India walloped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to enter their seventh ICC U-19 World Cup final here on Tuesday.The gulf in class between the two sides was evident as Indian bowlers collectively choked Pakistan to a paltry 172 in 43.1 overs. Left-handed opener Jaiswal then showed his class with an unbeaten knock of 105 off 113 balls, with an equally graceful Divyansh Saxena (59 not out off 99 balls) supporting him in an easy chase completed in only 35.2 overs.
"It's a dream come true for me. To be able to do this for my country is a great feeling. To score a hundred against Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final is something I can't put into words," Jaiswal, who hit eight fours and four sixes, said after winning the 'Player of the Match' award. India thus maintained their supremacy over Pakistan at the age-group and senior level in ICC tournaments -- both men and women.
The 'Boys in Blue' have earlier reached the summit clash in 2000 (winners), 2006 (runners-up), 2008 (winners), 2012 (winners), 2016 (runners-up) and 2018 (winners).
The current batch with key players, having already played senior representative cricket and five with IPL deals in their bag, showed the difference in skill level and application from their opponents, an aspect that could be attributed to the robust junior cricket structure put in place by none other than Rahul Dravid.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)