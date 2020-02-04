‘Ab toh Aadat si hai’: Virender Sehwag trolls Pak after India thrashes them by 10 wickets by at U-19 Cricket World Cup

The ease with which India beats Pakistan now – when they are forced to play in this political climate – often makes old-timers nostalgic and sad that the two neighbours don’t meet so often.

While India has always bettered Pakistan in ICC tournaments, India has poorer record in ODIs and Tests. Pakistan has beaten India 12 times in Tests, while India has only managed nine victories in 59 encounters.

Meanwhile, in ODIs India has won only 55 times to Pakistan’s 73.

However, the tide has turned in recent years, as evidenced in T20Is and the Under 19 record. In the T20Is, India has beaten Pakistan 8 times out of 10.

Meanwhile, in the Under-19 World Cups India and Pak share a similar record – winning five each. However, India’s four wins came in succession in the 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020 showing a tilt in the balance.

India vs Pak in Under 19 World Cups.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1988- Pakistan won by 68 runs.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1998- India won by 5 wickets.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2002- Pakistan won by 2 wickets.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2004 (Semifinal) - Pakistan won by 5 wickets.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2006 (Final) - Pakistan won by 38 runs.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2010 (Quarterfinal) - Pakistan won by 2 wickets.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2012 (Quarterfinal) - India won by 1 wicket.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2014- India won by 40 runs.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2018 (Semifinal) - India won by 203 runs.

India vs Pakistan – U19 World Cup 2020 (semi-final) – India won by 10 wickets.

And a man who was known for his heroics again Pakistan couldn’t contain his joy as he referenced a popular Pakistani rock band and mocked Pakistan by saying: “Ab to aadat si mahi muhkho.