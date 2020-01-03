'Ab teri baari': Yuzvendra Chahal teases Kuldeep Yadav after Hardik Pandya gets engaged

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled his teammate Kuldeep Yadav's leg after the left-arm chinaman congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya on his engagement.

On Wednesday, Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who have been dating for quite some time now, took to their social media accounts to share pictures from their engagement ceremony which took place in a yacht in Thailand.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Pandya wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.