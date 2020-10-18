AB de Villiers clicks Virat and Anushka's exquisite sunset picture; Twitter says 'photographer is excellent in whatever job he takes up'

On Saturday, Virat Kohli lauded AB de Villiers for smashing 55 off 22 balls and said that he is the most impactful player of the tournament.

De Villiers' knock had guided the side to a seven-wicket triumph over Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium.

"To be honest, you're always tense in the chase because you're not sure how many balls AB is going to get. Credit to Gurkeerat as well, he stuck with AB, got that important boundary. It doesn't matter who the bowler is, he does what he does. AB has always been someone who's been ready to look at the situation and adapt his game accordingly. In my eyes he's the most impactful player in the IPL," Kohli told the host broadcaster Star Sports after at the post-match presentation.

"If he goes, the opposition know they have a slim chance and there's a good reason for that. It's purely because of the presence of someone like him that teams feel we are never out of the game," he added.

RCB are at the third spot with 12 points in nine games and will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 21.

(With ANI inputs)