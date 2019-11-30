Aaron Finch's wife trolls him asking him to take his clothes after washing

Australia's limited-over skipper Aaron Finch is great leader on the field but at home it's his wife -- Amy Finch who's the boss and she trolled the cricketer on social media.
Finch was gearing up for a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter. Finch wrote: "Q&A time if anyone is interested...fire away!!"
Amy fired the first question as she asked him about a household chore to which Aaron had no reply. "What are the chances of you putting the washing away?" Amy replied on Aaron's tweet following which netizens took no time to join the conversation and started applauding the cricketer's wife for the hilarious question.
To that Aaron Finch replied that he was cooking the dinner to his wife's tweet with adding laughing emojis.
There were many interesting questions for the Australian skipper.
A fan asked Aaron whether he will be available for the auction for next year's IPL to which he replied: "Yes I will be!!"
