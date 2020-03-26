'Aansu baha raha hu': Shikhar Dhawan turns to 'Ghar ke kaam' during lockdown due to coronavirus

After the deadly pandemic coronavirus forced the whole nation to stay indoors, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is keeping the fans entertained with a hilarious video on social media.

The 34-year-old shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he is seen doing the daily 'Ghar ke kaam' while his wife Ayesha Dhawan is the one giving out instructions.

Dhawan’s post read: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan."