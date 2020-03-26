'Aansu baha raha hu': Shikhar Dhawan turns to 'Ghar ke kaam' during lockdown due to coronavirus

After the deadly pandemic coronavirus forced the whole nation to stay indoors, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is keeping the fans entertained with a hilarious video on social media.
The 34-year-old shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he is seen doing the daily 'Ghar ke kaam' while his wife Ayesha Dhawan is the one giving out instructions.
Dhawan’s post read: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan."
And the music in the video makes it more hilarious. 'Jabse hui hai shaadi, aansu baha raha hu' the classic song from Amit Kumar can be heard in the video.
Other sports stars had interesting replies to Dhawan's video. Australia opener David Warner said: "I hear you."
Coronavirus cases in India crossed 600 as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic. The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus cases is stated to have crossed 19,000. PM Modi, on Tuesday, March 22 had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus.
