Aakash Chopra Birthday Special: You may or may not know these interesting facts of the cricketer-turned-writer

Known more as a prominent writer, analyst and commentator, Aakash Chopra is one of the famous names of the Indian Cricket team. Chopra, a former India batsman, has flourished more as a writer but his solidity and temperament was ever visible in whatever little international cricket he played. Born of September 19, 1977, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Aakash Chopra turns 44 this year.

The talented commenator won hearts of Indians when he scored two half-centuries against New Zealand during the 2003/004 second test match in Mohali.

He has authored four books (Beyond the Blues: A First-Class Season Like No Other, a diary of Chopra’s 2007–08, Out of the Blue, The INsider) after his retirement from cricket, all published by Harper Collins.

Patience, solid technique, stylish stroke play with perfect temperament defines Aakash Chopra. As the former crickter turns a year older, here's a look at some of his interesting facts which you may not know:

Chopra's diary:

During a launch of his book - The Insider revealed that his passion for writing began at an early age, when he used to maintain a diary. As a kid I maintained a diary, basically pointers. That included if I heard the coach giving some tips to the other players, I noted that as well.”

Aakash's first job as writer:

Aakash Chopra's first stint as a writer began with Hindustan Times. However, he did not write actively for the media house and had to visit the office once every few months. Chopra said he felt he was not doing justice to the role. Apart from HT, he also written columns for Mid-Day and Cricinfo. The standout feature about him is the very way in which he analyses each and every aspect of the game. His deep knowledge of the game and his grip over writing columns have made him a popular name among readers.

Aakash Chopra | Twitter

Chopra as a commentator:

Chopra is a regular face in the commentary boxes for India matches, majorly in Hindi. He has taken up the commentary with the BCCI and is featured in many international matches. His signature ‘Paaaji (mostly to address Kapil Dev)’ and one-liners never fail to entertain his fans. Mr Aakash has a lot of divided opinions of cricket fans when it comes to his extremely critical commentating style.

Overall, considering his knowledge and his love for cricket, he makes a great commentator and is always entertaining the audience off the field.

Aakash as an author:

Chopra is perhaps best known for being arguably the finest cricketer-turned-writer India has ever produced. He has released three books so far; Out of the Blue: Rajasthan’s road to the Ranji Trophy, Beyond the Blues: A cricket season like no other, and The Insider.

Advertisement

Chopra's activeness on social media and controversies:

One of the most active cricketers on social media, Chopra is known for sharing his humorous tweets and insights for the matches. However, he has often invited controversies for his tweets and opinions.

His one of the major controversies was created when he once criticised Hashim Amla’s techniques. The South Africa batsman replied with Chopra’s career numbers, but later apologised.

Chopra's other controversies involve when he had criticised Rahul Dravid for Delhi Daredevil’s performance in Indian Premier League. He was also bashed by S Sreesanth when he replied one fan saying a player, once alleged to have been involved in spot-fixing should never be given a chance. Sreesanth, on the occasion, called him two-faced.

Who does Chopra idolise?

Michael Atherton is one of the idols not someone a lot of young players would choose. But then, Chopra was not like most youngsters. Chopra looked up to Atherton, and once travelled to Mohali to meet him while he was on tour. However, he also takes inspiration from his favourite cricketer and former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

ALSO READ CSK should release MS Dhoni if there is mega auction, says Aakash Chopra

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 01:19 PM IST