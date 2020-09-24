A troll called Dean Jones one of the most annoying commentators. Here was his reply

This prompted many other users to assure him that they were not of the same mind, and were fond of his commentary.

"All good.. people are allowed to have their opinions!" he told another user when urged to ignore the trolling comment.

"Prof, not everyone is used to ANZ ways of flamboyant, loud commentary. If you need commentators to say what is going on on TV, I don't think that does the job any justice. Grew up watching Lawry, Greig, Ravi Shastri, etc, and you're doing great. Brings excitement into our homes," one user had tweeted. This drew a thumbs up emoji response from Jones -- indeed, the last post on his Twitter page.