A troll called Dean Jones one of the most annoying commentators. Here was his reply

Australian cricketer turned sports commentator Dean Jones passed away i Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. News of the 59-year-old's demise was tweeted by several individuals, including Virender Sehwag, who added that Jones would be missed.
"Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him," he had tweeted.
Jones had been in Mumbai, working with Star Sports for the IPL at the time of his death. Even hours before his passing, the former cricketer and coach had been active on social media, responding to comments and interacting with fans.
And when one individual called his commentary style annoying, pat came the reply urging him to mute the channel. "Glad you are watching... just hit the mute button!" he had cheerfully remarked.
This prompted many other users to assure him that they were not of the same mind, and were fond of his commentary.
"All good.. people are allowed to have their opinions!" he told another user when urged to ignore the trolling comment.
"Prof, not everyone is used to ANZ ways of flamboyant, loud commentary. If you need commentators to say what is going on on TV, I don't think that does the job any justice. Grew up watching Lawry, Greig, Ravi Shastri, etc, and you're doing great. Brings excitement into our homes," one user had tweeted. This drew a thumbs up emoji response from Jones -- indeed, the last post on his Twitter page.
