'A crime for an Australian to enter their own country': IPL stars may be left stranded as Government mulls jail term for those trying to enter Australia from India

"This wasn't part of an Australian tour. They're under their own resources and they'll be using those resources too, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements," the report further said.

"If imposed, it would be the first time it has been made a crime for an Australian to enter their own country," the SMH report on Friday further said.

Three of the Australian cricketers in IPL -- Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye -- have already returned home via Qatar. However, since their arrival home, the borders have been completely sealed.

Umpire Paul Reiffel, who also wanted to return via Qatar after the three cricketers, couldn't do so as the flights to Australia were by then cancelled. He was just 10 minutes away from leaving the IPL bio-bubble before he learnt about the cancellation of the flights.

Cricketers aren't the only ones affected.

Bengaluru FC footballer Erik Paartalu on Friday criticised the Australian government.

"As an Aussie that has lived and worked in India for 4 years now I have never felt so far away from feeling Australian. I don't know how you can deny citizens to return home especially when there are hotel quarantines in place," he tweeted.