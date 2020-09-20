'A complete bowler in all formats': Netizens hail DC's Shami for his performance against KXIP in IPL 2020

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action moved forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of the tournament is an ongoing contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams have failed to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals were made to bat first. Punjab's Mohammed Shami put up a brilliant performance as he picked up 3 wickets in the first 15 overs. He dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Iyer.

Netizens hailed the efforts of Shami calling him the most complete bowler in all formats.

"Shami can Swing the new ball, Shami can reverse the old ball, Shami can bowl Yorkers at death. Shami clocks 140 Consistently. A complete bowler in all formats," a user wrote.

Here are some more reactions: