A bookie approached a player in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy reveals Sourav Ganguly

A bookie had approached a player during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 meet and the incident was reported to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), board President Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday.

"Even in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 meet, I was told that one of the players was approached by a bookie but I don't know the exact name. But there an approach was made and the player had reported it," Ganguly said at a press conference after the BCCI's annual general meeting (AGM) here.

"That's (the approach) not the problem. What is wrong is what happens