83 and going strong: Sir Gary Sobers proves age is just a number as he shakes a leg to a Bollywood song

Sobers has always been known to be quite a character off the field. There are several such instances which prove the statement to be true. One such incident took place on August 24, 1972. During the West Indies match against England at Lord’s, he ended the first day with an unbeaten 31. The team returned to their hotel and thus began the night of merrymaking. Drinking, combined with dancing, went on and stretched up till half-past nine in the morning.

The shenanigans took place despite them knowing that Sobers had to come back to bat during the second day. Without any sleep, he took a shower, puts his pads on and went onto the pitch to take up his position. What followed was a miracle as he battled through hangover and stomach cramps to score an unbeaten 150.

In his autobiography, Sir Gary had mentioned this incident. He wrote, “We drank until about 9 o’clock, then I got a cold shower, walked up to Lord’s, got my pads on and walked out as the umpires called play. I took guard, but all I could see as Bob Willis ran up was arms and legs. The first five balls I missed, and I could hear Kanhai and everyone else up in the pavilion laughing. Anyhow, the sixth ball hit the bat.”