83 and going strong: Sir Gary Sobers proves age is just a number as he shakes a leg to a Bollywood song

Considered the greatest all-rounder of the game of cricket by the fans, Sir Garfield Sobers is a legend in his own right. From scoring on the pitch to grooving off the pitch, he is one of the stylish cricketers of all time. This time around he is proving to be worth his weight as a stylish cricketer by dancing to a Bollywood song at the age of 83.
In a video shared on Twitter by Ayaz Memon, Sir Gary Sobers can be seen shaking a leg at an Indian wedding in West Indies. Memon wrote, “Charming video of Sir Gary Sobers dancing to a Bollywood song at an Indian wedding in the West Indies.”
Sobers has always been known to be quite a character off the field. There are several such instances which prove the statement to be true. One such incident took place on August 24, 1972. During the West Indies match against England at Lord’s, he ended the first day with an unbeaten 31. The team returned to their hotel and thus began the night of merrymaking. Drinking, combined with dancing, went on and stretched up till half-past nine in the morning.
The shenanigans took place despite them knowing that Sobers had to come back to bat during the second day. Without any sleep, he took a shower, puts his pads on and went onto the pitch to take up his position. What followed was a miracle as he battled through hangover and stomach cramps to score an unbeaten 150.
In his autobiography, Sir Gary had mentioned this incident. He wrote, “We drank until about 9 o’clock, then I got a cold shower, walked up to Lord’s, got my pads on and walked out as the umpires called play. I took guard, but all I could see as Bob Willis ran up was arms and legs. The first five balls I missed, and I could hear Kanhai and everyone else up in the pavilion laughing. Anyhow, the sixth ball hit the bat.”
The Lord’s hundred was the 26th and last century of the great career of Garry Sobers. He played just one more series, at home against England the following winter, and did not enjoy a great time with the bat.
Once described as a ‘five in one cricketer’ by Don Bradman, Gary Sobers also became the first cricketer to hit six consecutive sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. He achieved the feat while playing for Nottinghamshire as captain. The over consisted of five clean hits for six and one six where the ball landed in the hands of Roger Davis but was unfortunately carried over the boundary rope.
