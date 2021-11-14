8-year-old fan sends cute note to Pakistan captain Babar Azam, he replies to the ‘future captain’

The Pakistan cricket team’s fighting performance at the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia wasn’t enough, leaving fans back home heartbroken.

Not all of them were heartbroken though, with quite a moving letter from a young fan saying that he is “very proud” of the team.

The letter, shared by journalist Alina Shigri on Twitter, showed a handwritten note from an eight-year-old boy identified as Mohammad Haroon Suria.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Well played everyone, nice batting, bowling,” he wrote adding he loves Azam, whose jersey number — 56 — can be seen written atop the page.

Encapsulating the emotional rollercoaster that all Pakistani fans felt while watching the intense semi-final against Australia, the little boy said he thought his country would win, “then in the middle I was nervous”.

“I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go to the finals and win,” he wrote, concluding the message for the team.

The boy, in the second part had a special request to his hero, asking for autographs from all the players and expressed his deep love and admiration for Azam.

He ended the letter by saying that whether the team wins or loses, “we still love you”.

The skipper had a heartfelt respond for the little fan and thanked the child for the “kind letter”. In a reply, the captain said: “I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork.”

Azam also promised to send in all the signatures to the little fan but sweetly added, “I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain.”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:06 PM IST