'70 per cent fit': Sourav Ganguly reveals real reason behind Rohit Sharma's exclusion from T20, ODI squads

After a successful Indian Premier League campaign which ended with a record fifth title for Rohit Sharma and his side Mumbai Indians, the opener's availability has become for India's tour of Australia has become a huge point of discussion in recent weeks.
Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during a match against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. As a result, the skipper missed four games. Rohit, however, returned to lead his side to the title as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the tournament final on November 10.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, meanwhile, provided the latest update on the opener's fitness, saying he has not yet completely recovered.
That is the reason why Rohit's name was missing from India's ODI and T20I squads ahead of the series in Australia.
"Rohit is still 70 per cent (fit). Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad," Ganguly told The Week.
Here is the full schedule, venues and broadcast timings of the blockbuster Down Under:
ODI Series Schedule:
1st ODI - November 27, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) - 9:10 AM
2nd ODI - November 29, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) - 9.10 AM
3rd ODI - December 2, 2020 - Manuka Oval, Canberra (Day-Night) - 9.10 AM
T20I Series Schedule:
1st T20I - December 4, 2020 - Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night) - 1.40 PM
2nd T20I - December 6, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Night) - 1.40 PM
3rd T20I - December 8, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Night) - 1.40 PM
Test Series Schedule:
1st Test - December 17 to December 21,2020 - Adelaide Oval (Day-Night) - 9.30 AM
2nd Test - December 26 to December 30, 2020 - Melbourne Cricket Ground (Day) - 5.00 AM
3rd Test - January 7 to January 11, 2021 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day) - 5.00 AM
4th Test - January 15 to January 19, 2021 - The Gabba, Brisbane (Day) - 5.30 AM
