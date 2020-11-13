'70 per cent fit': Sourav Ganguly reveals real reason behind Rohit Sharma's exclusion from T20, ODI squads

After a successful Indian Premier League campaign which ended with a record fifth title for Rohit Sharma and his side Mumbai Indians, the opener's availability has become for India's tour of Australia has become a huge point of discussion in recent weeks.

Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during a match against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. As a result, the skipper missed four games. Rohit, however, returned to lead his side to the title as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the tournament final on November 10.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, meanwhile, provided the latest update on the opener's fitness, saying he has not yet completely recovered.

That is the reason why Rohit's name was missing from India's ODI and T20I squads ahead of the series in Australia.

"Rohit is still 70 per cent (fit). Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad," Ganguly told The Week.