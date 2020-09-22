6666, 30 an over: 'Nostradamus' Jofra Archer had predicted taking Lungi Ngidi apart

Jofra his known for his Nostradamus-like behaviour. His actions are often found similar to his old tweets.

In the ongoing clash, Rajasthan Royals ended their innings with tremendous batting from start until the end. What started with Samson's quickfire 50, ended with four back-to-back sixes from Jofra Archer in the final over which helped in taking Steve Smith's side to a total of 216 runs - the highest in the IPL 2020, so far.

Watch Archer smashing four 6s in a row below: