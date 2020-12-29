52nd away Test victory - This and other stats after India records MCG win

With a comprehensive victory over Australia in the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, India recorded a win for the ages, just 10 days after a humiliating defeat in the first Test.
The target of 70 was never a big enough for the visitors as Shubman Gill (35 not out) and skipper Rahane (27 not out) reached there in 15.5 overs to complete the victory.
With this, India recorded 52nd away Test victory. Here are some other stats from India's Test records shared by sports statisticians.
Mohandas Menon shared that this was India's 8th win in Australia in 50th match and first Test win of 2020.
India's - 52nd away Test victory!
Their 8th win in Aus in 50th match & 29th vs Aus in 100th H2H match
1st Test win in 2020.
Most 'away' Test victories for India
4 - at Melbourne (1978, 1981, 2018, 2020)
3 - at Port of Spain/Kingston/Colombo SSC
Test results since 1996 in #BorderGavaskarTrophy
50 Tests: India won 21, Australia 19, Drawn 10
Pakistan cricket statistician Mazher Arshad revealed that India have won 5 matches against Australia in Australia since the start of this century.
Since the start of this century
India: 5 wins in Aus (22 Tests)
Aus: 4 wins in Ind (21 Tests)
Match report
India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The four-Test series is now level at 1-1. Australia had won the first Test in Adelaide, also by eight wickets.
Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).
Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.
Earlier, the Aussies, who resumed on 133 for six, added 67 more runs before getting bowled out at the stroke of lunch in the extended first session.
Mohammed Siraj picked two of the four wickets to fall on the day to take his innings tally to three for 37 while Jasprit Bumrah (2/54) and R Ashwin (2/71) picked a wicket each on the fourth day.
Cameron Green (45) and Pat Cummins added 23 more and took their seventh-wicket partnership to 57 in the morning before Cummins was dismissed by a short delivery from Bumrah as the seventh wicket.
Green was out to a pull shot off Siraj while Lyon fell to the same bowler caught behind down the leg-side.
All the three Aussie wickets to India pace bowlers were off short deliveries on a wicket that afforded no help to either the pace bowlers or spinners.
R Ashwin took the last wicket of Josh Hazlewood.
(With IANS inputs)
