5 times MS Dhoni showed that Captain Cool is a very compassionate person

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not included in the BCCI's annual contract list released on Thursday. Speculation is rife that the former captain has called it quits.
Dhoni, often referred to as 'Captain Cool' for his calmness on the pitch, was also well known for his aggressive boundaries, who scored 183 runs alone against Sri Lanka in 2005. The Indian team chased 298 runs after Sri Lanka elected to bat.
The former captain has also displayed great sportsmanship on numerous occasions. His actions garnered massive respect from everybody on and off the field.
While it is not certain that Dhoni is retiring, one does not really need an occasion to recall his greatest moments.
As an ode to 'Captain Cool', let us look back at 5 times when Dhoni displayed great sportsmanship.
#1 MS Dhoni lets Virat Kohli score winning runs
In the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka in 2017 at Columbo, Kohli scored a massive 110 from 116 balls.
MS Dhoni let Kohli finish the game. When the current captain was on 109, Dhoni took a single and let Kohli take charge. He then hit the match-winning knock.
#2 MS Dhoni becomes physiotherapist for Faf du Plessis
Many sportsmen become a target for untimely cramps between games. One such incident happened with South African batsman Faf du Plessis.
During South Africa tour of India in 2015, du Plessis reached the three digit mark with a 6, but unfortunately lost his balance and fell.
The batsman looked in awful pain. However, Dhoni helped du Plessis by stretching his legs until the medical team arrived.
#3 MS Dhoni sharing the trophy with Kohli
In 2013, India was a part of tri-series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. Kohli took over the team as an injured Dhoni was away from the games.
However, Dhoni returned in the final game and won it for India in a final over thriller - Classic Dhoni!
As India lifted the trophy, Dhoni shared it with Kohli since the latter played a vital role in the series.
Dhoni and Du Plessis played together for Chennai Super Kings and shared a great rapport.
#4 MS Dhoni offered captaincy to Saurav Ganguly for one last time
Sourav Ganguly played his last game against Australia in November 2008. MS Dhoni, who was captain during that period asked Ganguly to lead the team one last time as a token of respect.
Although, Ganguly refused at first, he could not say 'no' the second time. This action took Ganguly by surprise and that was a farewell done right.
#5 MS Dhoni's decision in Ian Bell's controversial run out
During a Test between India and England, MS Dhoni recieved a standing ovation from the stands at Trent Bridge in 2011.
England batsman Ian Bell was dismissed in a controversial run-out. However, during the break, England skipper Andrew Strauss and coach Andy Flower requested Dhoni to withdraw the appeal. The Indian captain withdrew his team's appeal which led to Bell being called back.
Dhoni was lauded for his sportsmanship and received ICC Spirit of Cricket award for that year.
Coming back to the present, BCCI, on Thursday, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The above has led to speculations about MS Dhoni's retirement. If such is the case, cricket will surely miss the legend.
