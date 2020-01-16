5 times MS Dhoni showed that Captain Cool is a very compassionate person

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not included in the BCCI's annual contract list released on Thursday. Speculation is rife that the former captain has called it quits.

Dhoni, often referred to as 'Captain Cool' for his calmness on the pitch, was also well known for his aggressive boundaries, who scored 183 runs alone against Sri Lanka in 2005. The Indian team chased 298 runs after Sri Lanka elected to bat.

The former captain has also displayed great sportsmanship on numerous occasions. His actions garnered massive respect from everybody on and off the field.