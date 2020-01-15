5 of the most embarrassing moments for Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team has had its fair share of sorrows. There were times where India suffered unexpected defeat against minnows or giants who handed harsh beatings to the team. At times, batsmen performed but bowlers stumbled.

From a 5-wicket loss against minnows Bangladesh to a 245-run loss against Sri Lanka, let us go through the worst 5 losses for the Indian cricket team.

#5 Loss to Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 2007

Bangladesh haven't had the best time against India so one can imagine the glee of the Tigers' fans when they thumped India by five wickets in the 2007 World Cup.

Bangaldeshi bowlers Mashrafte Mortaza, Abdur Razzaq and Mohammd Rafique wreaked havoc to restrict India to 193 runs. Mortaza picked up 4 wickets while Razzaq and Rafique picked u 3 each to dismantle India's batting line-up.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh batsmen Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan scored 50-plus each to hand Bangladesh the victory which eventually led to India being knocked out of the tournament.