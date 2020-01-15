5 of the most embarrassing moments for Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team has had its fair share of sorrows. There were times where India suffered unexpected defeat against minnows or giants who handed harsh beatings to the team. At times, batsmen performed but bowlers stumbled.
From a 5-wicket loss against minnows Bangladesh to a 245-run loss against Sri Lanka, let us go through the worst 5 losses for the Indian cricket team.
#5 Loss to Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 2007
Bangladesh haven't had the best time against India so one can imagine the glee of the Tigers' fans when they thumped India by five wickets in the 2007 World Cup.
Bangaldeshi bowlers Mashrafte Mortaza, Abdur Razzaq and Mohammd Rafique wreaked havoc to restrict India to 193 runs. Mortaza picked up 4 wickets while Razzaq and Rafique picked u 3 each to dismantle India's batting line-up.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh batsmen Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan scored 50-plus each to hand Bangladesh the victory which eventually led to India being knocked out of the tournament.
#4 Loss to South Africa by 10 wickets in 2005
India suffered a humiliating defeat against South Africa in 2005, when the Proteas hammered 189 runs at Eden Gardens to beat the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.Graeme Smith stood out for his unbeaten 134.
India's batting order collapsed barring Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif who managed 53 and 46 runs respectively.
However, the five-match ODI series ended with both teams winning twice and one game being abandoned without a ball bowled.
#3 Loss to Pakistan by 180 runs in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
One of India's most embarrassing recent defeats was to arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval. A team that they had beaten comfortably earlier in the series made the Men in Blue look like schoolchildren in the India kit in a ruthless performance.
Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman's dismissal decision was overturned which turned the tables and he went on to score 114 runs off 106 balls. The whole batting order contributed a fair share of runs as Pakistan ended their innings with 338 for 4 wickets.
As India turned up to bat, Pakistan bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali were quick to dismiss the threatening batsmen with both taking 3 scalps each.
Although, Hardik Pandya's slam-bang innings kept a glimmer of hope alive for Indian fans, a run-out decision shattered India's dream to win the trophy. India were all out for 158 runs which led to Pakistan winning the trophy by a massive 180 runs.
#2 Loss to Australia by 10 wickets in 2020
It was a match of a stark contrast as an off-beat India were ruthlessly thrashed by Australia in the one-sided series opener at the Wankhede stadium on January 14, 2020.
A team which was used to ploughing minnows like West Indies and Sri Lanka, crumbled to a below-par 255 as Kohli juggled with the batting order.
But even then, the so-called best bowling line-up in the world failed to make an impact and both openers - David Warner (128* off 112) and captain Aaron Finch (110* off 114) – scored centuries to neutralise the threat. The partnership of 258 is now the highest partnership for any wicket against India.
#1 Loss to Sri Lanka by 245 runs in 2000
India's loss against Sri Lanka in 2000 remains to this day the most shocking defeat. In the first innings, Sri Lankan batsman Sanath Jayasurya smashed India all over the park, scoring 189 runs off 161 balls. Although other batsmen underperformed, Russel Arnold managed to get himself a half-century scoring 52 runs off 62 balls. The Lankans ended their innings with 299 runs for 5 wickets.
It was shambolic when India came to bat. The entire team stumbled with only Robin Singh reaching double digit figures at 11 off 38 balls. Chaminda Vaas dismissed the openers in the first five overs and eventually increased his total tally to 5 in the game. India were all out at a shocking 54 runs in 26.3 overs.
Sri Lanka ended up winning the Coca Cola Champions Trophy.
While the defeats will live long in our minds, one shouldn't forget that Kohli does lead a very talented group of players who should get their mojo back in Rajkot as India prepare to face Australia in their 2nd ODI match-up.
Do you agree with our list? Is there any other match which ended worse than the above mentioned? Tell us in the comments below!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)