5 Indian players in isolation after they ‘step out for a bite’ in Melbourne

Five Indian players including vice-captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are in isolation after a video emerged of them "eating at an outdoor venue" in Melbourne on New Year's day.

Besides Rohit and Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini, have all been separated from both the India and Australia squads. The five Indian players, however, will be able to train "in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads," Cricket Australia said in a media release.

Both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Australian board have also launched an investigation for a potential breach of the biosecurity protocols.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were alerted about a video posted on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an outdoor venue in Melbourne on New Year's day," the media release read.

India and Australia are engaged in a four-Test series right now and the third match is due to start on January 7 in Sydney.