'30 rupaye ki cabbage, Wasim bhai savage': Meme-master Jaffer prefers Dharmasena over Kettleborough for WTC Final; sparks hilarious responses

Mumbai, May 24: Wasim Jaffer's great sense of humour is well-established by now and India's domestic stalwart was once again at his best on Twitter.

The ICC hasn’t yet formally announced the umpires for officiating the World Test Championship Final to be played in Southampton June 18 onwards but the former India opener has made his wish known by uploading a ‘Drake’ meme where Jaffer has posted an image consisting of two of the best cricket umpires at present – England’s Richard Kettleborough and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena.

Since 2014, India has suffered shocking defeats in the knockout stages in 5 big-ticket ICC tournaments including the World Cup 2019 – World T20 (2014 and 2016), ODI World Cup (2015), Champions Trophy (2017). Interestingly, in each of these loses, apart from poor performances, there was one more common element - While both umpires are known for their accuracy, India hasn’t won whenever Kettleborough has officiated a knockout match in last seven years.

Call it a hoodoo but desi fans want no stone unturned to make sure Men in Blue lift this championship.

On the other hand, Dharmasena’s error in judgment in 2019 World Cup final gave England’s Ben Stokes crucial extra runs through overthrows and ultimately cost New Zealand the trophy.

In the battle of the most ‘unluckiest’ umpires, desi memers put their weight behind Wasim Jaffer.

Here are few of the tweets: