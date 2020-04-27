2020 tennis season: Champ turns shelf-stacker

Berlin: A year after winning the men's doubles title at Roland Garros, German tennis player Kevin Krawietz is helping out during the coronavirus pandemic by stacking shelves in his local supermarket.

"I've been working for a discount supermarket on 450 euros ($488) basis for a few weeks now," Krawietz, who won the 2019 French Open title with Antoine Mies, told magazine Der Spiegel. Munich-based Krawietz, ranked 13th in doubles, says that as a pro he has a special permit to "train three or four times a week" at a local tennis hall.

The 2020 tennis season has been decimated by the coronavirus and the French Open has been postponed from May until September. When not training, Krawietz, 28, is busy stacking shelves during the pandemic. Germany currently has 155,193 cases of the virus and 5,750 deaths so far.

"I sort out the shelves, make sure the sausage and cheese are well stocked and sort out the empty boxes," he explained. "Last week, I was on security duty at the entrance, spraying shopping trolleys with disinfectant."