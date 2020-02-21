1st Test: Top-order collapse leaves India in disarray at Lunch

Wellington: Top order Indian batsman -- including the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara-- were found wanting against the quality pace attack of New Zealand on Day One of the first start at the Basin Reserve.

By the time umpires called for Lunch on Friday, India had lost three wickets and had scored 79 runs in the 28 overs they played in the morning session.

After being put into bat in rather difficult circumstances, which included overcast conditions and a fairly green track, the visitors didn't have a a great start as they lost young opener Prithvi Shaw quite early.

Shaw, who scored a couple of boundaries, was undone by a peach of a delivery by Tim Southee, who disturbed the woodwork in the fifth over and sent back the Indian opener back in the dressing room at his individual score of 16.