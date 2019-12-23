15 years of MS Dhoni: When Mahi bhai's hospitality blew Scott Styris away

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 15 years in International cricket on Monday. On the day, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris revealed his favourite moment with his former CSK captain.

Styris, 44, took to Twitter to mention his favourite thing about MS Dhoni during his IPL time with Chennai Super Kings in 2011. Styris wrote that MS Dhoni was very open to talk with his teammates be it his countrymen or foreign cricketers. His doors were always open for everyone, he added.

“To be fair @StarSportsIndia my favourite MS Dhoni moment is at @ChennaiIPL. From day one... “my hotel room door will never be closed until I go to sleep (2am) come in at any time for a chat! Local or international,” he wrote on Twitter.