15 years of MS Dhoni: When Mahi bhai's hospitality blew Scott Styris away

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 15 years in International cricket on Monday. On the day, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris revealed his favourite moment with his former CSK captain.
Styris, 44, took to Twitter to mention his favourite thing about MS Dhoni during his IPL time with Chennai Super Kings in 2011. Styris wrote that MS Dhoni was very open to talk with his teammates be it his countrymen or foreign cricketers. His doors were always open for everyone, he added.
“To be fair @StarSportsIndia my favourite MS Dhoni moment is at @ChennaiIPL. From day one... “my hotel room door will never be closed until I go to sleep (2am) come in at any time for a chat! Local or international,” he wrote on Twitter.
Dhoni had made his International debut for India in ODIs against Bangladesh. Unfortunately, in his very first innings he was run-out for nought.
Since then, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.
His career is studded with several milestones including leading India to victory in the 2011 World Cup where he finished the match with a six to help the 'Men in Blue' lift the coveted trophy.
Under Dhoni India transformed into one of the most successful limited-overs sides in world cricket and he is the only Indian captain to have won all the three major ICC trophies -- the World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013. He also led Team India to the number one spot in ICC Rankings in Test and ODIs.
He also led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles and two Champions League Twenty victories.
