12 records India chased down while defeating Australia in series clincher

- Rohit Sharma became the third-fastest player to reach 9,000 ODI runs. Virat Kohli continues to be the fastest, while AB de Villiers ranks second.

- Virat Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 5,000 ODI runs. He defeated the likes of MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting to achieve this record.

- Virat Kohli became just the fifth batsmen to register a hundredth 50-plus score. Sachin Tendulkar heads the list, followed by Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis.

- Rohit Sharma’s century in the third ODI took him past Sanath Jayasuriya to the 4th spot in the list of most centuries in the ODI format. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting stand ahead of him.

- Virat Kohli now has the most runs as Indian captain across all the formats. He surpassed MS Dhoni to achieve this staggering record. Dhoni is followed by Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.

- Rohit Sharma became just the third batsmen to register eight or more hundreds against Australia in ODIs. He joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli on this list.

- Kuldeep Yadav became the third-fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets.

- Virat Kohli became just the second player to score 7,000 runs while batting second in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar did this first.

- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now have 18 hundred-plus partnerships in ODI. Only Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly and Tillakaratne Dilshan- Kumar Sangakkara have more.

- Virat Kohli is now the third-highest catch-taker for India. He surpassed Rahul Dravid to achieve this record. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin.

- Mohammad Shami is just the third Indian pacer to register ten wickets or more in an inning for the tenth time. He has joined Ajit Agarkar and Javagal Srikanth on the list.

- Kuldeep Yadav took 58 innings to reach 100 ODI wickets for a spinner. He is tied at the number three spot with Imran Tahir. Only Saqlain Mushtaq and Rashid Khan have reached 100 ODI wickets faster.