Cricket South Africa drops all charges against Mark Boucher

Cricket South Africa are said to have withdrawn all charges against coach Mark Boucher on the eve of his disciplinary hearing, reports The South African.

Various charges had been levelled against Boucher, which comes after former national spinner Paul Adams implicated the Proteas head coach in a racial incident when the two were teammates, alleging that the former wicket-keeper was part of a group who called him a “brown sh*t”.

However, it’s now been revealed that CSA have dropped all charges just days away from the expected start of his disciplinary hearing.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:35 PM IST