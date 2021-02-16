Cricket: One pink-Test in a series is needed to keep the longest format alive, says Sourav Ganguly



Talking about the prospects of pink-ball Tests, Ganguly said: "Absolutely. One pink-ball Test in a series is ideal. Every generation goes through changes, pink ball is one of the main changes for Test match cricket, and to keep Test match cricket alive. I think with Ahmedabad packed stadium in the next week will be another great sight for everyone."



IPL 2021 is set to be played from April this year. The BCCI would be looking to have fans in attendance for the premier T20 tournament and Ganguly revealed that the decision regarding fans would be taken very soon.

Mini Auction

Before the tournament, a mini-auction will be held in Chennai on February 18 and it will see 292 players going under the hammer. Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, and Moeen Ali are some of the players who have registered for this year's auction.



"This year is going to be big as well because of what it is. We'll see whether we can get the crowd back into the IPL, it's a decision we'll have to take very shortly. But it's going to be another great tournament," said Ganguly.



Earlier this year, Ganguly was hospitalised twice in Kolkata, however, the former India skipper said that he is "fit and fine" and is back at work.