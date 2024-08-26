 Cricket In Wrestling? AEW Bout Witnesses Usage Of Bat And Cork Balls; Video
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
In a first, cricket equipment were introduced during a wrestling match as an event of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) saw Chris Jericho bring bats and cork balls in the ring. In a video emerged on social media, Jericho had planned to hit his opponent Hook with bat and balls, but the latter turned the tables against the veteran.

The incident occurred when Jericho went outside the ring and retrieved a bag from underneath. As the spectators began wondering what's in the bag, the 53-year-old released a collection of balls from that and threw on the ground. The bag consisted of balls, which were red in colour.

However, Hook chose the perfect moment to retaliate. After giving Jericho a back suplex, Hook retrieved a bat from underneath the ring and attacked Jericho with it. He also used the balls to significant effect.

