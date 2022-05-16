Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar expresses his love for pizza

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed his fondness for pizza with a recent post on social media.

The master-blaster Instagrammed a picture of him while making a pizza and captioned it: “Keep your friends close, and your pizza…closer!"

Meanwhile, Tendulkar will continue as UNICEF's 'Goodwill Ambassador' for a record 20th year, working for the welfare of underprivileged children.

"It's been great working with UNICEF all these years. Wonderful memories of the impactful work the team has executed. The efforts towards giving wings to children's dreams are very satisfying. Looking forward to our next phase of the partnership," Tendulkar tweeted.

The iconic cricketer has been associated with UNICEF for a long time for various causes. In 2003, he was chosen to take lead in the initiative to create awareness and promote polio prevention in India.

