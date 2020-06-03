Cricket, Formula One announce their schedule amid COVID-19 outbreak

England joined Australia on Tuesday in announcing their schedule of three-Test series against West Indies, an indication that the gentleman’s game will resume shortly. With many other sports federations announcing their schedule, sports is back in the truncated 2020 season which has been devastated by COVID-19. But all these events would be behind closed doors the new normal.

Football took the call first with Bundesliga and English Premier League announcing their revised schedules.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Formula One which has announced their first eight races starting with the Austrian Grand Prix in July. The England Cricket Board are hosting West Indies for the tritest series in July. The series will be played behind closed-doors in a bio-secure environment and mark the resumption of international cricket after COVID-19 pandemic brought the game to a halt and sent the international calendar for a toss.

The contest starting July 8 will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Old Trafford as both these venues have on-site hotels. The first Test will be held from July 8-12 and the remaining two at Old Trafford (July 16-20 and July 24-28).

The home series against Pakistan is scheduled after the tour of the West Indies concludes. Formula One will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July, as part of an eight-race European swing.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, the governing body FIA said in a statement on Tuesday. The next race will be in Hungary on July 19 followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on August 2 and 9, after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors.