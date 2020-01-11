CR edge out Fr Agnel in thrilling encounter

Mumbai: Central Railway and Fr. Agnel were locked in a tense tussle for supremacy, but the former survived with a one-point difference (69-68) victory in a men’s section of Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organised invitational basketball tournament, under lights, here on Friday.

Both, Central Railway and Fr. Agnel played at the a fast pace and found the hoop consistently to keep the scoreboard ticking. It was Fr Agnel who had a three points cushion half-way mark, but failed maintain.

The third quarter was an even contest as both teams scored 21 points each. However, a determined Central came up with a solid performance and turned things around in the final quarter. They scored 19 crucial points as compared to 15 by Fr. Agnel and went on to clinch a tight win.

In another closely fought men’s encounter, Transpire SC got the better of Savio Club by a close 72-70 score line after trailing 27-29 at the break.

Results:

Men: Transpire SC: 72 (Siddharth Shinde 26, Yousaf Javed 19) bt Savio Club: 70 (Saurabh G. 17, Yash S. 16) Half-time: 27-29. Central Railway: 69 (Raj K 18, Fardeen A 12, Rakesh S 12) bt Fr Agnel (Shubham Y 18, Anmay M 15) Half-time: 29-32.