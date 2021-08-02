Covid19 at Tokyo Olympics: 35 Games participants tested positive in July

Tokyo, August 2: A total of 35 Games participants turned out to be COVID-19 positive during the month of July via the airport tests, confirmed International Olympic Committee(IOC) on Monday.

IOC also shared that the total of 448,815 screening tests in July confirmed 90 positive cases with a 0.02% positivity rate. Meanwhile, 41,458+ airport tests had <0.08% positivity rate.

Earlier on Sunday during the press briefing, Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee has said that the Games-related infections are within expectations and there is no link between the Games and surging infections in Tokyo.

"We are conducting more than 30,000 tests every day, quickly isolating any positive cases and taking appropriate steps to prevent the virus from spreading," Kyodo News quoted Toshiro Muto as saying. "Having gone into these Olympics promising a safe and secure games for all participants, Tokyo residents and the Japanese people, I think we have been able to deal with COVID-19 measures at a level within expectations so far," he added.