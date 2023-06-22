 COVID Vaccine May Have Killed Shane Warne, Claim Indian-Origin Cardiologist And Aussie Doctor
Two cardiologists have claimed that Shane Warne might have suffered the fatal heart attack due to the COVID mRNA vaccine.

Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Shane Warne

A leading UK-based Indian-origin consultant cardiologist and an Australian medic said on Tuesday that they fear the sudden death last year of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne may have been precipitated by the COVID mRNA vaccine that he had taken approximately nine months prior.

Cardiologists Dr Aseem Malhotra and Dr Chris Neil, who is also President of the Australian Medical Professionals' Society (AMPS), said the post-mortem findings for Warne, 52, revealed coronary atherosclerosis or heart disease.

They said their research shows that a COVID mRNA vaccine can cause a rapid acceleration of coronary disease, especially in those that may already have undetected mild heart disease.

Vaccine link to Warne's death

"It's quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52," said Dr Malhotra.

"At the same time, we also know Shane didn't have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. It's likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries as I've seen with my own patients and how my own father died rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine," he said.

Shane Warne died of heart attack in March, 2022

Warne, a leg spin bowler, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand in March last year. Malhotra points to published research which shows the plausible biological mechanism of "mild underlying furring" occurring through increasing coronary inflammation that can last for months after the vaccine has been administered.

"The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming, and I have no doubt that a major contributor to the excess deaths we are seeing around the world, including Australia, is because of the COVID mRNA vaccines," he said.

"There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily," added Malhotra.

Aussie doctor concurs with Indian-origin cardiologist

Australia-based Dr Neil also said that after critically appraising all the evidence, it became "clear" to him that the COVID vaccines can adversely affect the cardiovascular system in more ways than just myocarditis and pericarditis or forms of heart inflammation.

"Looking at the data, 20 per cent of all notifications of heart attacks as suspected drug reactions ever reported to the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] over 52 years have nominated a COVID vaccine as the suspected medicine. Most of these reports were made by doctors, so we know that many including cardiologists are concerned," said Neil.

"These signals are a call for critical attention, and we will be releasing a series of pharmacovigilance reports, starting with one on cardiovascular adverse events," he said.

