Covid claims 2 of India's finest Olympics heroes: Gold medallists Ravinder and Kaushik no more

New Delhi, May 8: India on Saturday lost two of its most revered hockey stars, Ravinder Pal Singh and M K Kaushik -- who were both members of the 1980 Moscow Olympics winning side -- to COVID-19.

While the 60-year-old Singh succumbed to the dreaded disease in Lucknow on Saturday morning after battling for nearly two weeks, Kaushik died after failing to recover from the ailment here.

Kaushik, who guided the Indian men's team to 1998 Asiad gold medal in Bangkok, was 66 and is survived by his son and wife.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home here.

"He was put on ventilator this morning but passed away just now," Kaushik's son, Ehsan told PTI.

Kaushik had first developed symptoms last month but RTPCR and RAT tests returned negative. It was only after he went for a CT scan on chest on April 24 that he was detected with COVID pneumonia and was hospitalised.

Since then his condition was between, neither stable nor serious. His oxygen level dropped drastically at night in last few days.