COVID-19: Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sania Mirza come together in online concert to raise funds

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is not being able to take fans' breath away with a delectable cover drive donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is the same for the artists in the country who are not getting the chance to mesmerise fans with their art due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But India cricket skipper and global icon Kohli has shared a message on his Twitter handle in support of #IForIndia, the concert for our times, where actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders entertained from their homes in a bid to help the COVID-19 pandemic cause.

The 100 per cent of proceeds from this will go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by GiveIndia, a donation platform.

"Two weeks ago, we started work on India's biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home," a message from #IForIndia, the concert for our times, said.

Besides Kohli, the likes of India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and tennis sensation Sania Mirza also took part in the concert on Sunday.

Kohli's actress wife Anushka was among the deluge of actors and musicians who took part in the concert including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bryan Adams, Gulzar, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Sophie Turner, Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan among others.