Costa Brava best for day’s feature

Mumbai: Costa Brava, making it to the starting gates for the 14th time appeals the most for the Homai and Nusly Pudumjee Million alongside five rivals, the main event, on the ninth day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at he Mahalaxmi Race Course here on Sunday.

Coming from the stable of the champion trainer Pesi Shroff, Costa Brava, is most likely to make amends when he lines in this seven furlong race.

Costa Brava returned a good third when fancied over the mile, a distance he is yet to win over. Seven furlongs has been his preferred trip and all his five career victories have come over this distance.

First Race 1.30pm

Selections:

1. The Polish Patriot Plate (1600m): 1. Splash (5), 2. Ithaca (2), 3. Retained Asset (3)

2. The Karl Umrigar Trophy (1400m): 1. Exotique (5), 2. Moon River (6), 3. Salvo (4)

3. The Homi Mody Trophy (2000m): 1. Roberta (2), 2. Firvolous (1), 3. Truly Epic (5)

4. The Pradeep Vijayakar Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Untitled (2), 2. Highland Woods (7), 3. Bohemian (9)

5. The R M Mandal Trophy (1400m): 1. Dumas (4), 2. Despacito (2), 3. Be Frank (6)

6. The Homai and Nusly Pudumjee Million (1400m): 1. Costa Brava (5), 2. Awesome One (1), 3. Flying Visit (6)

7. The Director General of Police Trophy (1600m): 1. Majestic Warrior (1). 2. Eagleinthesky (2), 3. Golden Era (4)

8. The Pradeep Vijayakar Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Dancing Lances (5), 2. Slam Dunk (4), 3. Highland Lass (3)

Day’s Best – Roberta (3-2)